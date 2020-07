Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffery Ray Humphries age 65 of Bronson, Michigan and a longtime former Sturgis resident passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.



Arrangements will be announced by the Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis.

