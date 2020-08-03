Jeffery Ray Humphries, age 65, longtime Sturgis resident, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 19, 1955, at Sturgis Hospital, a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Wolfe) Humphries.
Jeff was a 1974 graduate of Sturgis High School, where he was a member of the football team and enjoyed building trades.
Following high school, Jeff attended the Technical Institute in Fort Wayne, Ind.
On Sept. 25, 1977, he married Kathy Ann Reeg at Sturgis Bible Chapel in Sturgis. Jeff and Kathy enjoyed growing their family together with three children and enjoyed 42 years of marriage.
Jeff owned and operated Humphries Heating and Cooling in Sturgis for several years and retired from Michigan Gas Utilities. Following retirement, he accepted a truck driving job with Corrigan Oil in Sturgis.
Jeff loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his family, days tubing the lake, sunsets on Lake Michigan and a good pool day at his daughter's house. He was always up for a game, whether it was playing video games with his kids, a board game or his favorite game of dice. He also loved his two favorite dogs, Carson and Tobi, who couldn't wait for him to get home every day.
Jeff is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Ann Humphries, who passed away Sept. 7, 2019. Losing Kathy broke his heart and we know they're together now.
He is survived by his children, Jaclyn, Daniel and Karissa Humphries; grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Harrison and Lisa Lytle; a brother, Harold Humphries; and several nieces and nephews.
To know Jeff was to know his huge happy smile, even early in the morning; his booming laughter that would echo into every room, and the pride he had in his children. He will be greatly missed.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Jeff Humphries will take place 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Jaclyn Humphries.
