Jeffery West, 65, of Sherwood, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Witham Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, Ind.
He was born Jan. 15, 1954, in Lubbock, Texas, a son of the late Paul L. and Elnora Jean (King) West.
He was a 1972 graduate of New Deal High School in New Deal, Texas.
Jeffery was employed for many years as a craftsman for Abbott Magic Manufacturing Company in Colon. He was extremely talented in making magic props for magicians all over the country.
He was a foster parent for Branch County Animal Aide in Coldwater. Jeffery was a kind soul who loved animals, especially dogs.
Surviving are three brothers, Mike West of Lubbock, Texas, Steve Wst of?Three Rivers and Eric West of?Colon; two sisters, Tina West of?Centreville and Paulette (Danny)?Worscam of Lubbock; a brother-in-law, Harry Harriman; a neice, Tonya Adkins of Indianapolis; several other neices and nephews; and two dogs, Gabbie and Tucker.
In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Harriman.
No services are planned at this time. Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory have been entrusted with his arrangements for cremation.
Memorials may be made to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, www.ecaware.org.
Online Condolences: www.myersmortuary.com
