Jennifer Joy King passed away in the evening of Monday the 24th of August, in full comfort and surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sturgis Hospital on July 6th, 1974.
Jenny has long been called a miracle, surviving 46 years when doctors gave her 13. Even more so, her life brought happiness to others. Jenny felt and expressed all of the same emotions as you and I. Her joy infectious, her laugh inspiring, and her mischievous nature coming to light often; Jenny truly embodied what it means to have a soul.
She loved truck rides with her dad, playing games with her siblings, music, and sitting with the family at Christmas and many other occasions.
She attended Pathfinder Center and more recently ADAPT Day Program. She attended Locust Grove Church her entire life and enjoyed the worship service, especially the music.
Jenny is survived by her father and mother Greg and Ramona King, her brother Bart (Angie) King , her sisters Marty (TJ) Diller and Terri Eleum, nephews Timothy and Austin Reed, Loren and Jared King, niece Jacie King and many other relatives and friends. She made countless memories with all those around her.
She is preceded in death by her beloved sister Kimmy and we are joyous thinking about their reunion in heaven in the presence of their Heavenly Father. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents Kenneth King, and Menno and Delila Chupp.
Family will be receiving visitation Thursday, August 27th from 2-7 PM at Locust Grove Church. The funeral will take place the next day, Friday the 28th at 11am at Locust Grove Church, internment immediately following. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Locust Grove Church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/locustgrovemennnitechurch/.
Those who wish to donate in memory of Jenny can donate to Night to Shine through the Tim Tebow Foundation at https://support.timtebowfoundation.org/site/Donation2?idb=1306575658&1400.donation=form1&df_id=1400&mfc_pref=T&idb=0/donate
Checks can be mailed to Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210 W, Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259
Though we will miss her bright smile and irresistible giggles, we know she is dancing and lighting up the heavens.