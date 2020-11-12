1/1
Jennifer L. Kathan
1961 - 2020
Jennifer L. Kathan, 59, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, at her home in Constantine.
She was born Jan. 27, 1961, in South Bend, Ind., to Louis and Nancy (Pierce) Vida.
On Dec. 29, 2015, she married Warren "Butch" Kathan. He preceded her in death Jan. 25, 2017. She also was preceded in death by her father; and a nephew.
Surviving are her mother; two daughters, April Wyatt-Bert and Terra Smith; five grandchildren, Lillian, Dalee, Jaxsin, Paytin and Journee; five siblings, LuAnne Dehner, Cindy (Joe) Sypniewski, Joan (Jeff) Peterson, Gary (Joanne) Vida and Robert Vida; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Teddy.
Jennifer worked at several places throughout her life, including Elkhart Plastics, Indiana Toll Road and Gulf Stream. She enjoyed going to the cabin on Drummond Island, sitting at the campfire with friends, fishing and attending her grandchildren's extracurricular events. Most dear to her heart was spending time with her children and grandchildren, who will miss her deeply.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place, and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to America Cancer Society or to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with her arrangements.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
