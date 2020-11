Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennifer Lynn (Miller) Wooster, 47, of LaGrange, Ind., passed away unexpectedly Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.

Jennifer's family will host a private service later this week with a Celebration of Life in early spring 2021. Dates and times of the celebration will be announced at a later time.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is in care of arrangements.





