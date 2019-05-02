|
Jeralyn M. Savasta, age 67, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room.
She was born May 17, 1951, in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late George and Bernice (Wiles) McGregor.
Jeri resided in Sturgis for more than 30 years.
She was a 20-year employee of Walmart in Sturgis.
Jeri was a member of Sturgis Evangelical Church and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and knitting.
She is survived by her husband, James Savasta; a son, Andrew Savasta of Sturgis; two sisters, her twin-sister, Jan (Tim) Johnston of Pennsylvania, and Trudy (Barry) Holst of Ontario, Canada; a brother, Doug (Yvonne) McGregor of Canada; a sister in-law and her husband, Randie (Roger) Olsen of Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parent; and an infant brother, Ross McGregor.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Jeralyn M. Savasta will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sturgis Evangelical Church. Pastors Roger Olsen and Rodger Moyer will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and the sharing of a meal will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o James Savasta, 69867 Pamela Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 3, 2019