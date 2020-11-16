Jerry Dwaine Hershey, age 86, of Sidnaw, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1934 in Sturgis, a son of Jerry and Opal (Plattner) Hershey. Jerry graduated in 1952 from Sturgis High School. He married Alyce Patricia Andrews and they had fivechildren. Residing in Colon, he worked as a brick and stone mason, and home builder. He was active as a youth baseball coach as his boys grew up. As a young boy, Jerry joined his father and grandfather hunting in the upper peninsula of Michigan. He loved the open space of the U.P., and when he was fishing or hunting or just cooking for the rest of the group, Jerry was in his element.
On April 13, 2001, he married Karen Karr in Indiana. She preceded him in death March 26, 2020. After he retired, they moved to Sidnaw. Jerry was active with the United Methodist Church in Sidnaw.
Surviving are his children, Terry (Nancy) Hershey of Vashon, Wash., Trish (George) Kiger of Fort Worth, Texas, Keith (Heidi) Hershey of San Fernando Valley, Calif., and David (Rebecca) Hershey of Northern California; a brother, John (Linda) Hershey of White Pigeon; a sister, Joy Sanford of Sidnaw; six grandchildren, Justin, Joshua, Stratton, Milan, Zachary and Nathanael; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Karen Hershey; a daughter, Alicia Harrison; and a granddaughter, Emily Kiger.
A memorial service will be held in spring 2021. Jacobson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may sign Jerry's guestbook or send condolences at www.jacobsonfuneralhome.com.