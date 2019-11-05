Home

Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
Jerry L. Sherwood


1939 - 2019
Jerry L. Sherwood Obituary
Jerry L. Sherwood, 80, of White Pigeon, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Centreville.
He was born July 3, 1939, in White Pigeon, a son of John and Katherine (Major) Sherwood.
He lived all his life in White Pigeon and was employed by White Pigeon Paper Mill until he retired in 2001. He enjoyed his family, fishing and hunting.
On Oct. 6, 1974, he married Geraldine Kay Hill in White Pigeon. She died July 21, 2008.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Kay Sherwood and Renee L. Sherwood, both of White Pigeon; a sister, Eva Clawson of White Pigeon; a brother, Wayne (Shirley) Sherwood of White Pigeon; and nieces and nephews. he was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Jack; a a sister, Pauline.
Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services are at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Greg Hill officiating. Cremation will follow, with private interment of cremains at a later date in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
