Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jo Anne Williams Obituary
Jo Anne Williams, age 65, of Kendallville, Ind., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.
Jody was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Sturgis, to Joseph John Nowak and Sarah Belle (Kanouse) Nowak. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1969 and married Joseph Gordon Williams on Aug. 22, 1970, in Sturgis.He preceded her in death in 2004.
Jody loved many years of camping at Gordon's Campground and she belonged to the Monday Night Sallies bowling league.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Williams, and her fiancé, Terry Robinson, both of Avilla; a son, Joseph Mark Williams and his wife, Heather, of Kendallville; grandchildren Bryson Joseph Mills and Brooke and Kaylie Robinson; two brothers, Sonny and Eve Rinehart of Middlebury and John and Judy Nowak of Elkhart; and a sister, Peg Hull of White Pigeon.
There will be a limited gathering of people at one time 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home. Due to the concerns about large public social events, the family certainly understands if friends or family elect not to attend. Funeral services will be private for immediate family only on Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Allen County. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Keqdallville, Ind.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
