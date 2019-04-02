Home

Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Joan H. Wolfe

Joan H. Wolfe Obituary
Joan H. Wolfe, age 75, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Heartland Healthcare Center in Three Rivers, where she had resided the past six months.
She was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Battle Creek, the daughter of Delbert and Marjorie (Paradine) Wolfe. Joan graduated from Coldwater High School with the class of 1962. She was employed at a foster care home in Centreville.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Don) Tisdel of Sturgis; a son, Jeffrey Groth of Three Rivers; three grandchildren, Shelby (Nick) Velie, Mikenzie Tisdel and D.J. Tisdel; a great-granddaughter, Evi Velie; two sisters, Sandy (Chester) Maikoski of Florida and Janice McCarty of Kalamazoo; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by an infant brother, Danny Wolfe.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Trent Hammond, pastor at Crossroads Bible Church of Sherwood, officiating. Burial will be in Lockwood Cemetery in Branch County. Memorial donations may be directed to a . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
