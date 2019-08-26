Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
218 W. Main St.
Burr Oak, MI
View Map
JoAnn L. Flatt


1959 - 2019
JoAnn L. Flatt Obituary
JoAnn L. Flatt, age 59, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Three Rivers Health Hospital.
She was born Sept. 1, 1959, in Burr Oak, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Rosetta June (Burch) Stuck.
JoAnn graduated from Burr Oak High School and lived in Niles, Mishawaka and Sturgis throughout her life.
She was first married to Vaughn Mandigo. This marriage ended in divorce in 1990. On Oct. 8, 1994, she married James Flatt.
JoAnn owned and operated Slender You while living in Niles and also was a waitress and home health aide.
She enjoyed bowling, coaching Special Olympics, working with her hands, scrapbooking, card-making and needlework.
The family would like to thank the "Guardian Angels" who have cared for and helped JoAnn in the past three years.
Surviving are her husband, James Flatt of Mishawaka, Ind.; two daughters, Marci (Thomas) Lough of Sturgis and Monica Flatt of Mishawaka; a grandson, Braden Lough; two sisters, Kathryn (James) Ware of Sturgis and Rebecca (Raymond) Ware of Burr Oak; a brother, Robert (Tammy) Stuck Jr. of Burr Oak; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Kim Biskupski, and her caregiver, Julia Cummings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Samuel Flatt.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of JoAnn L. Flatt will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 W. Main St., Burr Oak, with the Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to ALS. Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184; or Special Olympics, P.O. Box 643, Mishawaka, IN 46546. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhome.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
