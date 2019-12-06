Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Joanna M. Large


1947 - 2019
Joanna M. Large Obituary
Joanna M. Large, age 72, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1947, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late William and Betty (Reed) Barnell.

Joanna was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1965.

She was an outstanding cook and enjoyed time with family.

She is survived by a daughter, Robin Rippey of Burr Oak; a son, Mark Webster; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Owen of Ohio and Cheryl Weske of Indiana; a brother, Dale Barnell of New York; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael Barnell.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
