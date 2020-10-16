1/1
Joanne LaForce
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne LaForce, age 80, of Leonidas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.
Joanne was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Sherwood, a daughter of the late George and Gladys Harvey. Joanne lived all of her life in the Sherwood area.
On May 22, 2004, Joanne married Benjamin LaForce Sr. in Colon.
Joanne is survived today by her husband, Benjamin LaForce Sr. of Leonidas; a son, Mark (Julie) Bowersox of Sherwood; a daughter, Tonya (Dennis) Carpenter of Athens; sisters Joyce Ryan and Maxine Schrock; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death five brothers and two sisters.
The LaForce family will receive friends and relatives 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Following visitation, cremation will take place, with private burial of ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the LaForce family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved