Joanne LaForce, age 80, of Leonidas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.
Joanne was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Sherwood, a daughter of the late George and Gladys Harvey. Joanne lived all of her life in the Sherwood area.
On May 22, 2004, Joanne married Benjamin LaForce Sr. in Colon.
Joanne is survived today by her husband, Benjamin LaForce Sr. of Leonidas; a son, Mark (Julie) Bowersox of Sherwood; a daughter, Tonya (Dennis) Carpenter of Athens; sisters Joyce Ryan and Maxine Schrock; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death five brothers and two sisters.
The LaForce family will receive friends and relatives 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Following visitation, cremation will take place, with private burial of ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the LaForce family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com