|
|
Jody Lee Chapman Boyd, age 59, of Sturgis, passed away early Sunday afternoon May 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 12, 1960, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Richard and Joye (Gay) Chapman.
Jody resided her entire life in St. Joseph County and was a member of Centreville class of 1979.
On Oct. 18, 1996, she married Gary Boyd in Centreville.
Jody enjoyed working as a day care provider.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting and collecting bears. Jody loved helping others in any way she could and cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Billie Jo (Corey) Weiderman, Melissa Chapman, Christina (Nick) Anthony, Jeffrey (Jaynee Gibson) Chapman, Junior (Haley) Boyd, Rosie (Steven) Harris, Angie Boyd, Jeremy (Andrea) Boyd, Amy Jo (Alicia) Garvie and Christopher Boyd; 38 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara (Terry) Marshall, Dixie (Duke) Chelton and Judy Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepfather, Willard "Howdy" Mach.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Jody Lee Chapman Boyd will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses. Donations may be mailed to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091; or by going to the funeral home website, www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where donations may be applied to the crowdfunding set up for the family and also where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 12, 2020