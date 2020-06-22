Joe F. Skaggs, 77, of LaGrange, Ind., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
A viewing will take place noon-1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
A viewing will take place noon-1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.