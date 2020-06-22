Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joe's life story with friends and family

Share Joe's life story with friends and family

Joe F. Skaggs, 77, of LaGrange, Ind., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

A viewing will take place noon-1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store