John C. Lindeman, age 74, a Sturgis resident from 1974-2019, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Holland Hospital.
He was born July 31, 1945, in Indianapolis, a son of the late Frank A. and Sue (Firth) Lindeman.
John graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in education.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War and stationed at the DMZ in Korea. He received a letter of commendation for American Spirit and earned the rank of sergeant.
On June 5, 1972, in Muncie, Ind., he married Kathy Deffren. They were married for 41 years before they divorced.
He was employed by Sturgis Foundry for more than 30 years and also was a substitute teacher for many years at Sturgis Public Schools, where he was involved with the High School Booster Club and his children's sports activities.
He was a devoted father and enjoyed watching and coaching children's sports and also was proud of his community, volunteering his services cleaning many area parks and public areas.
Surviving are his oldest son Matt and wife April Lindeman; youngest son DJ and wife Brooke Lindeman; adopted sons Francisco and Nancy Iniguez and Cesar and Maria Iniguez; two grandsons, Grayter and Henrik; and two adopted grandchildren, Sofia and Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an older brother, Neil Lindeman.
The family will receive friends and relatives 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Memorial donations may be directed to Sturgis Athletic Booster Club, 216 Vinewood Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 10, 2019