John C. McClellan
1959 - 2020
John Charles McClellan, "Big John," 60, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2020, due to a semi accident in Orangeburg County, S.C.
Big John was born Dec. 28, 1959, in LaGrange County, Ind., and later adopted by Charles and Dorothy (Marquardt) McClellan.
For a brief time, he lived in Alabama, then moved back home to Indiana, where he attended school.
John had driven a semi for the last 40 years and was an owner operator at one time. He was employed by Sunrise Produce of Goshen, Ind., at the time of his passing.
John had a passion for Harleys and enjoyed riding all over the U.S. He was once a member of The Gold Wings at one point. He also enjoyed karaoke and just loved music overall. He was a very outgoing and adventurous man who truly loved spending time with his friends and family.
On March 14, 1981, he married Elisa Thomas. She preceded him in death July 30, 2018.
Big John is survived by his fiancée, Debra McNamee-Russell; her children, Jeff Smith, Jason Smith, Justin Smith, Heather (Amber) Smith and Hannah (Christopher) Zablocki; 11 grandchildren, Brock, Ashton, Baylee, Mackenzie, Jason, Emily-Jean, Prailynn and Kaylob Smith, Gage and Kraivon Zablocki and Kylee Masters; a sister-in-law, Ingrid (Derryl) Ballinger; a niece, Chelsea Uphaus; and good friend Don Bateman.
John's services will begin with visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, and end with a private service on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Donations in John's memory may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or the Three Rivers Church of the Nazarene Building Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
