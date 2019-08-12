|
John Earl Evilsizor, aka "John Boy" Variety DJ, age 52, a lifelong resident of Sturgis, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born Dec. 18, 1966, in Sturgis, a son of Clarence Russell and Joan (Knapp) Evilsizor.
John graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1986. He had been employed at Dometic Corporation. in LaGrange, Ind., Syndicate Store Fixtures in Middlebury, Ind., and, off and on for a number of years, at Kroger in Sturgis.
On June 12, 2004, he married Jackie Urick at Sturgis Church of Christ. He was raised at Sturgis Missionary Church and most recently had been a member of Church of Christ in Bronson.
John enjoyed watching wrestling and game shows on TV, going out to eat, especially at new places he hadn't been before, and truly enjoyed his church family and all the children in his church family. He also enjoyed his DJ service, John Boy Variety DJ, and played at numerous parties, proms, weddings and other events over the past 30-plus years.
Surviving are his wife, Jackie; two brothers, James Evilsizor of Clearlfield, Pa., and Roger (Becky) Evilsizor of Sturgis; his mother, Joan Evilsizor of Sturgis; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, in 1983; a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Evilsizor in 2007; two nieces, Jerilynn Evilsizor in 2000 and Tami Watson in 2018; and a sister-in-law, Rebecca Evilsizor, in 2019.
The family will receive friends and relatives 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of John E. Evilsizor will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastors Jay and Jason Stoner officiating.
Interment and graveside services will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Roberts, officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to the funeral home to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 13, 2019