John E. "Jack" Goes, 82, of Constantine, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Three Rivers Health Hospital.
Jack was born March 7, 1938, in Evansville, Ind., a son of Walter and Nancy (Baker) Goes. He graduated from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Ky., in 1956. Jack attended Purdue University for two years, where he played football for the Boilermakers. Jack served in the U.S. Navy and was a pilot from November 1961 to March 1963, and was proud to also play football for Navy. He then went on to University of Kentucky, receiving a degree in industrial administration and engineering in 1966.
On April 6, 1991, he married Helen (Horn) Milliman in Constantine. Jack was employed in industrial management for Clark Equipment as well as Bronson Plating, from where he retired.
Jack had a generous heart toward his loved ones; he was a devoted husband and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in their accomplishments and took an interest in whatever they were involved in.
Jack had many interests over the years and enjoyed all types of athletics and music. In his younger years, he was a member of choirs and later enjoyed playing piano. Whatever he was involved with, he put in an extensive amount of time studying and researching. He was an avid golfer, loved target shooting, raced trottingbred ponies and standardbred horses. He was president of the local Trottingbred Club. Jack loved horses; as a younger man he rode and jumped horses in South Carolina, where he started a hunt club, plus he belonged to hunt clubs in Kentucky and Battle Creek.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Goes of Constantine; two daughters, Sarah (Erik) Peterson of Annandale, Va., and Anne (Daniel) Murphy, of Cincinnati; four stepsons, Jeff, Mike, Dell and Chad Looper; three stepdaughters, Patricia Huhn of Grand Ledge, Gina (Vern Thomas) Leister of White Pigeon and Cheryl (Gary) Haskins of Jones; grandchildren Rosemary, George and Bernadette Murphy; step-grandchildren Nathan Huhn, Andrew Huhn, Jennifer Miller, Robert Haskins, Zachary Leister, Jana Bellows and Holly Bones; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Brennan; and a brother, Robert Goes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol Goes; and a step-granddaughter, Sadie Hoffert.
Public visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Private funeral services will be held, with Pastor Leanette "Lane" Van officiating. Interment will be in Constantine Township Cemetery. The family requests donations to Constantine United Methodist Church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.