John E. Laughry, age 82, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Bronson, ason of the late William and Gertrude (Persails) Laughry.
John resided in the Sturgis and Bronson area his entire life and was a graduate of Bronson High School with the class of 1956.
On Sept. 23, 1960, he married Eleanor Bupp in Angola, Ind. She preceded him in death Nov. 29, 2016.
John retired from Sturgis Foundry following more than 30 years of dedicated employment. He also worked at Transogram Company in Sturgis, where he met Eleanor.
John was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from June 12, 1956, to Nov. 6, 1959, earning the rank of Radioman Petty Officer 3rd Class.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards and bowling, most all sports, word puzzles, reading and those who knew him will forever miss his telling of jokes.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Laughry and Brenda Laughry, both of Sturgis; two sons, Steven (Kelly) Laughry of Three Rivers and John Laughry of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Kellett and Martha Riley; two brothers, Donald Laughry and Richard Laughry; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three sisters, Mary Laughry, Helen Laughry and Dorothy Lewis; and a brother, Robert Laughry.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Laughry's memory consider the veteran's organization of one's choice.
