1/
John E. Laughry
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Laughry, age 82, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Bronson, ason of the late William and Gertrude (Persails) Laughry.
John resided in the Sturgis and Bronson area his entire life and was a graduate of Bronson High School with the class of 1956.
On Sept. 23, 1960, he married Eleanor Bupp in Angola, Ind. She preceded him in death Nov. 29, 2016.
John retired from Sturgis Foundry following more than 30 years of dedicated employment. He also worked at Transogram Company in Sturgis, where he met Eleanor.
John was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from June 12, 1956, to Nov. 6, 1959, earning the rank of Radioman Petty Officer 3rd Class.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards and bowling, most all sports, word puzzles, reading and those who knew him will forever miss his telling of jokes.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Laughry and Brenda Laughry, both of Sturgis; two sons, Steven (Kelly) Laughry of Three Rivers and John Laughry of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Kellett and Martha Riley; two brothers, Donald Laughry and Richard Laughry; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three sisters, Mary Laughry, Helen Laughry and Dorothy Lewis; and a brother, Robert Laughry.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Laughry's memory consider the veteran's organization of one's choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved