John E. Laughry, age 82 of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Sue Babb of First United Methodist of Sturgis will officiate. Full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Laughry's memory consider the veterans organization of one's choice.
