1/
John E. Laughry
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
John E. Laughry, age 82 of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Sue Babb of First United Methodist of Sturgis will officiate. Full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Laughry's memory consider the veterans organization of one's choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
