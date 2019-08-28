Home

Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
John F. Phillips Obituary
John Franklin Phillips, age 58, of Centreville, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home, following a lengthy illness.
He was born Jan. 26, 1961, in Sturgis, a son of the late Carlos E. and Laura J. (McClish) Phillips, and was a lifetime resident of the area.
He graduated from Centreville High School and later became a certified nursing assistant. John worked at Sturgis Foundry and later at Fairview Nursing Home, where he was named CNA of the Year. He later worked at Three Rivers Manor before retiring due to declining health.
John loved all kinds of music, singing and playing his guitar. He was the DJ for several weddings and family parties. He enjoyed lighting the home and decorating for Christmas. He loved his children, grandchildren and all forms of caffeine.
John is survived by his wife, Karen; two children, Jason (Brianna) Phillips and Jessica (Lee Smith) Phillips of Centreville; three grandchildren, Kierstin, Aubrey and Arden; a brother, Joe Phillips of Durant, Okla.; a sister, Deb (John) Van Hare of Centreville, and sister, Alice (Ricardo) Munoz of Burr Oak; nine nieces and nephews, Cindi Pennington, Eric Phillips, Mark Van Hare, Jeff Van Hare, Brandon Van Hare, Paulino Hernandez, Angela Hernandez, Alex Munoz and Jamie Van Aiken; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Siler of First Congregational Church in Bronson officiating. Cremation will follow services.
Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
