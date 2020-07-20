It is with great sadness we announce that John Howard Weaver, beloved son, brother, husband, uncle, friend and mentor, passed away July 14, 2020, due to health complications following a stroke in April of this year.
He is predeceased by his parents, Howard and Elsie Weaver, and in-laws, Mike and Anna Cholak. John is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Patricia Marie Weaver. Rarely has there been a truer love. Also, twin sisters, Sue Emerson and Sally Magnus; sisters-in-law, Veronica Powell and Genevieve Pinter; and brothers-in-law, Keith Emerson, Bob Pinter and Frank Cholak.
He will be missed dearly by his many nieces and nephews. He was loved as a father by Taiwei Lu; his wife, Elaine Lu, and two children, Becca and Jon, whom will always be considered family, and loved as much as any of us. He also is survived by the last of a long line of Labradors, Annie Weaver.
John was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Kalamazoo. The Weavers moved to Sturgis when he was a young boy and he lived there through his attendance at Sturgis High School. John went on to graduate from Michigan Technological University and was a member of their first chapter of Phi Kappa Tau. He loved all sports, but basketball was his game throughout high school and college. John began his career with Lincoln Electric after receiving his electrical engineering degree and was highly regarded throughout his time with them. He achieved the title of President of International Sales for Russia, Africa, and The Middle East and has been referred to as " a great person who knew the value of his people," "a charming gentleman" and "a man who put so much pride, compassion and care into a job he did with excellence that we referred to him as 'the Big Man,' 'our Compass' and 'Mentor.'"
His wide range of travel allowed him to touch the lives of many and he will not be forgotten.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in lieu of a public memorial service, please leave a memory of John on the funeral home website at www.brickmanbros.com.
A livestream memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday July 25, 2020, via the funeral home website (www.brickmanbros.com
) or the following link, https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1595042304282991
"Say not in grief 'he is no more'; but live in thankfulness that he was."