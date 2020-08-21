Dr. John Peter Robertson ("Doc"), age 84, of Sturgis, passed away early Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.

John was born May 19, 1936, in Chicago, a son of the late John Thomas and Alice (Codd) Robertson.

He was a proud graduate of White Pigeon High School in 1954. He attended Fort Wayne School of Business for one year, then attended Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College and Wayne State School of Medicine. He completed his internship at Denver Children's Hospital.

Doc served as Chief of Medicine at Denver Children's Hospital. He was a Captain in the National Guard. He also was a member of the ski patrol in Breckenridge, Colorado. Doc opened his private practice in Sturgis in 1974. He then practiced Emergency Medicine at Sturgis Hospital until 2011, then transitioned into Family Medicine at the Center for Health and Wellness until February 2020. Doc was the President of the St. Joseph County Medical Society and served as the Medical Examiner of St. Joseph County for many years. He was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of White Pigeon.

John married Marilyn Kay in 1956, which ended in divorce.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra (Dillivan) Robertson; his children Lori Blue, Beth (Robert) Ganger, Susan (Dan) Gest, Mark Robertson, Jacqueline (William Murphy) Robertson, Rachel (A.J.) Chang and Renee (James) Watson; his mother-in-law, Janet (Kasdorf) Dillivan; his siblings Margaret Bishop, Betty (Charles) Storey and Thomas (Kim) Robertson; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and countless family friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Robertson; a brother, Richard (Wanda) Robertson; and a sister, Karen (Gordon) Green.

Doc had an infectious zest for life and was drawn to adventure, but his true joy was connecting with others. He was a devoted physician who spent time getting to know each and every patient for which he cared. He was an incredible teacher to his medical colleagues; and he was joyfully committed to introducing new experiences to many of his family members and friends. Doc had an array of passions and interests – including skiing, golfing, traveling, woodworking and, of course, singing a rendition of "Margaritaville" on Saturday nights, which was always worthy of a standing ovation from his friends at Tomahawk Tavern in White Pigeon. His real innate passion, however, was bringing new experiences to his family and friends. One could see his eyes light up as he watched loved ones enjoy an experience or place he also loved. Doc saw the good in everyone and was loved by anyone who met him. The feeling was mutual. Doc was someone you wanted to be around. With his charming personality, colorful jokes and jovial laughter, he made every encounter with him feel special. He was extremely proud of his family and their accomplishments. He will be dearly missed and remembered for all the lives that he touched, for his commitment to his patients, and his love for his family and friends.

The family asks that donations be made to White Pigeon Schools. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people are allowed in the facility at a time, and masks are required. A private family service will be held Tuesday with a public, community Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

