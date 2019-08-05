Home

Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
John R. Gross


1929 - 2019
John R. Gross Obituary
John R. Gross, 90, of Constantine, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Heartland Health Care in Three Rivers, following an extended illness.
He was born April 11, 1929, in White Pigeon, a son of John H. Gross and Zelma May (Leeth) Gross. He had been a resident of the Constantine and White Pigeon area all his life.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 1947-52 during the Korean War, serving in Alaska. He was employed in construction and in maintenance for E.L. Nichols. He enjoyed his family, fishing and hunting.
On may 15, 1953, he married Olive R. Lemon in LaGrange, Ind. She died Nov. 17, 2011. he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann (Donald) Mercer of Three Rivers; sons Brian Lee (vicky) Gross of Constantine and Barry A. (Ronda) Gross of Minocqua, Wis.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Rosalee) Gross of Bristol, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Phyllis Long; and two brothers, Charles and Dale Gross.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. today at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will following Peek Cemetery, Florence Township. Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
