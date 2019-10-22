|
|
|
John Samuel Gill, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room.
A gathering of family and friends will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. In accordance with family wishes, cremation will follow visitation. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Nancy Gill, 604 Wenzel St., Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 23, 2019