Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Gill

Send Flowers
John S. Gill Obituary
John Samuel Gill, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room.

A gathering of family and friends will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. In accordance with family wishes, cremation will follow visitation. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Nancy Gill, 604 Wenzel St., Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.

His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.