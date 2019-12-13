Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Assumption Church
Bronson, MI
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
1947 - 2019
Johnny Duwane Cox Obituary
Johnny Duwane Cox, 72, of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Bronson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson ,with Father Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, with Rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

Johnny was born June 5, 1947, to Pyrl and Doris (Rinehart) Cox in Coldwater. He was a hardworking man, spending many years at Harter Corporation in Sturgis, Lynema Enterprises, then at Kirsch before retiring. On April 5, 1995, he married Janet Ware in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Johnny was a man of strong faith and a longtime member of St. Mary's, where he also sang in the choir. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and also involved in many other activities with the church. Johnny also was very involved in the ministry at Lakeland Correction Facility. He volunteered at Bronson Food Bank. Johnny really enjoyed the outdoors, either watching nature or going hunting and fishing. He was a very skilled handyman, even building his own camper. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. It was Johnny's mission every day to make at least one person smile.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janet Cox of Bronson; his children, Michael (Tammy) Cox of Canton, John (Evi) Cox of Battle Creek, Va., (Rick) King of Tyler, Texas, Paula (Elgin) Inman of Colon, Philip Cox of Michigan, Lori (Bill) Wetzel of Bronson, Jessica Edwards of LaGrange, Ind., Joshua (Kaylie) Harrington of Bronson and James (Jessica) Myers of Sturgis; his siblings, Starr Pruitt of Bronson and Barry "Bubba" (Wendy) Cox of Coldwater; brothers-in-law Tom (Traci) Ware, Mike (Marcia) Ware, John (Nancy) Ware and Daryl Thrams; sisters-in-law Mary (Todd) Crites and Kathy Perry; 32 grandchildren; special foster grandson Justin Starnes, seven great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Melvin Cox; a sister-in-law, Linda Thrams; and a granddaughter, Kalene Smoker.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Christian Services or School. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
