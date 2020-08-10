Jon Cady, age 76, of Centreville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Constantine, an son of the late Douglas M. and Marguerite E. Cady.
Jon resided in St. Joseph County his entire life, growing up in Three Rivers.
He had been employed by Arch Workshop in Sturgis.
Jon enjoyed playing with string, watching professional wrestling, taking van rides, eating treats, especially apple pie and drinking coffee, and he loved singing songs with the staff at Zenith House, where he made his home.
He had three siblings.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
