Jon Cady
1943 - 2020
Jon Cady, age 76, of Centreville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Constantine, an son of the late Douglas M. and Marguerite E. Cady.
Jon resided in St. Joseph County his entire life, growing up in Three Rivers.
He had been employed by Arch Workshop in Sturgis.
Jon enjoyed playing with string, watching professional wrestling, taking van rides, eating treats, especially apple pie and drinking coffee, and he loved singing songs with the staff at Zenith House, where he made his home.
He had three siblings.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
August 10, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
