Jon L. Gochenaur, age 66, of Shipshewana, Ind., died unexpectedly Oct. 13, 2020, in LaGrange, Ind.Visitation will take place 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Brighton Chapel, 5415 N SR 3, Howe, Ind. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the chapel. A graveside service will follow at Brighton Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.