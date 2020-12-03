1/1
Jon M. Falkenstein
1942 - 2020
Jon Michael "Frank" Falkenstein, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
He was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Sturgis, a son of the late Glen E. and Henrietta Lucille (Boughton) Falkenstein.
Frank was a lifelong Sturgis resident and graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1961.
On April 18, 1964, he married Mary Rial at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis.
Frank had been employed by Harter Corporation in Sturgis for many years until the closing of the company. He accepted a position with Lakepark Industries of Indiana, where her worked until his retirement.
Frank had a love for music and was a member of The Debonnaires band, playing drums. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and riding motorcycles. He attended Glen Oaks Community College, where he earned the certification of Master Mechanic. Frank loved the sport of motor racing and was a longtime loyal fan of Dale Earnrhardt Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary; three daughters, Pamela (Chad) Kain of Sturgis, Wendi Falkenstein of Florida and Stephnee Smith of Ypsilanti; eight grandchildren, Frank, Robert, Dina, Charlie, Samantha, Justin, Michael and Derek; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlene (Albert) Warner of Horsehead, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Joshua Kyle Smith.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 3, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
