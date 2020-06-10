Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Dominguez, 46, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly, Sunday June 7, 2020, at his daughter's home in Columbus, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange. A viewing will take place 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.



