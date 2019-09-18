|
Joseph A. Jackson, age 52, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born April 27, 1967, in Sturgis, a son of the late Gerald K. and Estella M. (Hart) Jackson.
Joe was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1986.
Most of Joe's working life was in retail. He had been employed by Walgreens in Sturgis for the past 13 years. He also had worked at Toy Works and managed Sam Goodies, both in Sturgis . Before entering retail, he worked at Citizens State Bank, also in Sturgis.
Joe was a master modeler and had a love for the theater, participating and holding lead roles in several plays and musicals with Sturgis and Three Rivers Civic Players.
He is survived by a brother, Richard (Kristi) Jackson of White Pigeon; a nephew, Joshua Jackson of White Pigeon; nieces Sarah (Zach) Thayer of Three Rivers and Anna Jackson of White Pigeon; and a great-nephew:,
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a cousin, David Jackson.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Joe's memory consider the .
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 19, 2019