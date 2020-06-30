Joseph D. Blouin
1948 - 2020
Joseph Daniel Blouin, 71, died peacefully, albeit unexpectedly, early Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at his home in Florida.
Joe was born May 28, 1948, in Coldwater, a son of Harvey and Marie (Mayville) Blouin. He married his high school sweetheart, Anna Mae Schwartz, in 1967, and together, they had two children, Joseph Michael and Kari Ann. In 2007, Joe married Donna Jean Alger of Grand Rapids, and loved her two children Chrissy Maldonado and Jason Alger and their families.
Joe, with partners, owned and ran two successful manufacturing companies. The first, Fabex Inc., with headquarters in Novi and manufacturing in Fairview, and the second, ECM Converting Company in Mendon. Joe enjoyed building houses, outdoor activities, business, travel, and, most importantly, spending time with family.
Joe is survived by his wife, Donna Blouin, of Florida; ex-wife Anna Mae Schwartz, of Hawaii; children Joe (Annie) Blouin of North Carolina, Kari Blouin of Michigan, Chrissy (Carlos) Maldonado of Florida and Jason (Angie) Alger of Michigan;eight grandchildren; siblings Chris (Bob) Plotnick, Mike (Ramona) Blouin, Linda Blouin, Judy McMillan, David (Tracy) Blouin, Susan Revels, Debby (Tim) Balk, Terry (Tim) Brock, Charlie Blouin and Laura (Mike) Berendt; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Joe was generous and encouraging, wanting everyone to be all they could be. Joe taught his children to seek adventure and stay safe while having the most fun possible. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Joe requested cremation and that his ashes be spread in the ocean.
A celebration of his life is planned for 3-5 p.m. July 25 at Sturgis Missionary Church, 67080 N M-66, Sturgis. All are welcome and encouraged to come and visit with family and friends.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
