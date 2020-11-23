Joseph Dean Milliman, age 62, of Sturgis, passed away Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020, at Medical Behavioral Hospital in Mishawaka, Ind.



He was born February 1, 1958, in Sturgis, a son of the late Clarence LaMar and Thelma Eva (Schuler) Milliman.



Joe was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1977.



He had been employed by Ross Laboratories in Sturgis.



Joe was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and Knights of Columbus Deacon Jerry Mix Council #2508.



He is survived by one brother: James (Karen) Milliman of Sturgis; five sisters: Mary (Larry) Knowles of Painesville, Ohio, Pat Landis of Bronson, Martha Abbs of Sturgis, Marsha Davis of Sturgis and Pam (Ernie) Stauffer of Colon; three step-brothers: Michael (Jeannine) Edgerton of The Colony, Texas, Gilbert Edgerton of Chicago, Illinois and Ron (Nancy) Edgerton of Ashville, North Carolina; one step-sister: Barbara (Robert) Swartz of Richland; 13 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Susan Milliman and one brother: Robert Milliman.



In accordance with family wishes cremation has taken place. A private graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Andrew Raczkowski will officiate.



Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.



The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Joe's memory consider Knights of Columbus Deacon Jerry Mix Council #2508, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.









