1/1
Joseph D Milliman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Dean Milliman, age 62, of Sturgis, passed away Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020, at Medical Behavioral Hospital in Mishawaka, Ind.

He was born February 1, 1958, in Sturgis, a son of the late Clarence LaMar and Thelma Eva (Schuler) Milliman.

Joe was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1977.

He had been employed by Ross Laboratories in Sturgis.

Joe was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and Knights of Columbus Deacon Jerry Mix Council #2508.

He is survived by one brother: James (Karen) Milliman of Sturgis; five sisters: Mary (Larry) Knowles of Painesville, Ohio, Pat Landis of Bronson, Martha Abbs of Sturgis, Marsha Davis of Sturgis and Pam (Ernie) Stauffer of Colon; three step-brothers: Michael (Jeannine) Edgerton of The Colony, Texas, Gilbert Edgerton of Chicago, Illinois and Ron (Nancy) Edgerton of Ashville, North Carolina; one step-sister: Barbara (Robert) Swartz of Richland; 13 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Susan Milliman and one brother: Robert Milliman.

In accordance with family wishes cremation has taken place. A private graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Andrew Raczkowski will officiate.

Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Joe's memory consider Knights of Columbus Deacon Jerry Mix Council #2508, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved