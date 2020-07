Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Earl Retterbush, 55, of Wolcottville, Ind., died unexpectedly July 6, 2020, at his home

Visitation will take place 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. In accordance with LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn at visitation.









