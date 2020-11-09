Joseph Eugene "Joe" Warn, age 45, of Leonidas, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
He was born Nov. 22, 1974, in Kalamazoo, a son of Gary E. and Patricia Ann (Howard) Warn. He graduated from Portage Central High School in 1993 where he was active in all sports. He attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College and worked briefly at Triple S Plastics in Vicksburg. For the past 21 years, he had worked at Walmart Distribution Center in Coldwater. Joe was a referee and umpire for MHSAA and coached softball and football at Colon Community Schools. He was a fan of Notre Dame football and Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, kayaking, riding motorcycles and any outdoor activity. In life, he enriched the lives of many, and in death, enriched lives of others by being an organ donor.
On Jan. 22, 1999, Joe married Jodie Lynn Moyer in Centreville. She survives, along with a daughter, Megan (Gavin Martinez) Warn; a stepdaughter, Morgan Yoder; a stepson, Bradley (Nicki Bennett) Yoder; three grandchildren, Zoey Yoder, Zailey Yoder, and Bram Martinez; a brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Warn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother in law, Delores Moyer.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Leonidas Cemetery. An interment ceremony will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Keith Kettwich, pastor of Family Bible Church, officiating. A recording of the ceremony will be uploaded to the funeral home website later in the day at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family, to be distributed later.