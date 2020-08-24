1/
Joseph J. Treece
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Treece, 48, of LaGrange, Ind., died Aug. 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the service time. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved