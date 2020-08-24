Joseph J. Treece, 48, of LaGrange, Ind., died Aug. 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.



Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the service time. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

