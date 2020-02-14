|
Joseph Loren Fisher, 72, of Bronson passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers.
A memorial service for Joseph will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with the Rev. Carolyn Robinson Fisher officiating. Visitation is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, until time of service at the funeral home.
He was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Big Rapids, to Donald L. and Glenna M. (Olson) Fisher. He married his first wife, Janice Johnson, and she preceded him in death in 2003. On Jan. 15, 2006, Joseph married Joan Diffenbaugh in Three Rivers and she survives.
Joseph had received his bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and continued his education even further to later receive his master's degree in counseling from Western Michigan University. He had served as Bronson Community Schools' high school counselor for nearly 40 years and football coach for 25 years until his retirement in 2008. After retirement, Joe continued to serve and educate his community as a driver's training instructor and hosting foreign exchange students. He was an avid Central Michigan Chippewas and Notre Dame fan, enjoyed fishing and watching football, but he loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Joseph is survived by his mother, Glenna Fisher, of Battle Creek; his children, John (Robin) Fisher of Grand Rapids, Elizabeth Hernandez of Burr Oak, Bryan Sherman and Mark Sherman, both of Chicago, Lisa (Cody) Cripe of Sturgis and Joseph (Marissa Houghton) Leny of Bronson; a sister, Deborah Fisher of Vicksburg; a brother, Donald (Carolyn) Fisher of Battle Creek; nine grandchildren, Danielle, Angelica, Marcos, Charlee, Julia, Jayden, Briley, Wesson and Kimber; a great-grandchild, Greyson; his mother-in-law, Helen Rubley of Bronson; and his sister-in-law, Lana Fisher of Constantine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; his first wife, Janice; and a brother, Richard Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bronson food pantry, Bronson Community Schools Athletic Association and the Bronson Fire Department.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 15, 2020