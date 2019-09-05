|
Joseph "Joe" Neil Eichorn, age 63, of Three Rivers passed away after a brief illness in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He was born April 1, 1956 to Floyd and Marnetta (Hooley) Eichorn. Joe worked as a Journeymen Tool and Die Maker at Square D until retiring from General Motors in Grand Rapids, MI, Joe was always into details. From instructing his children and creating lists, to leading Park Township as the Supervisor, Joe enjoyed helping others learn the "work smarter not harder" theory.
Joe married Pamela (Pam) McDonald March 5, 1977 and together they created four wonderful children, Alison Eichorn, Erin (Aaron) Shafer, Adam Eichorn, Eric (Kerri) Eichorn. After many years of 4-H, chores, and living life, two of these children married and added four grandchildren to this family, Cade and Libbi Shafer and Coy and Lainey Eichorn.
Joe, the leader that he was, decided he was going to go first and lead the way. Those left to follow behind are his mother, Marnetta Eichorn, siblings , June Evans, Jay (Evelyn) Eichorn, and Jenny (Bill) Curtis; in-laws Jenny (Bruce) Patterson, Kenneth McDonald, Todd (Christy) McDonald, Keith (Angie) McDonald and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by sister, Judy Rachon; father, Floyd Eichorn; mother-in-law, Priscilla (Dottie) McDonald, and father-in-law, Paul McDonald.
Joe was known by his family for his quick wit and one liners…quotes from movies or some he would just make up "You're in it now… up to your necks." "Go teach your grandmother to suck eggs." "A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest-" "Get your ashes out of here." And one quote your wife did not totally care for, you had the last word on that also. "Bend over grab your ankles and kiss your (butt) goodbye". You win…love.. You win.
You will be missed Joe. It was an honor to be your wife. I'll always "be your huckleberry".
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Moorepark Community Church, Three Rivers with Pastor Bud Granger officiating. Interment of cremains will be held following services at Moorepark Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Joe may be directed to Moorepark Community Church or the Pregnancy Center of Three Rivers. Envelopes available at the funeral home or church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 6, 2019