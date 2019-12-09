|
Josephine E. Hittler, 91, of Three Rivers, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers.
She was born Jan. 17, 1928, in Centreville, a daughter of Joseph and Marcella (Moon) Lasko. Josephine graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1946, then completed her three-year nurse's training at St. Vincent's Hospital in 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. On September 24, 1949, she married Joseph R. Hittler in Toledo; they later divorced.
Josephine continued her nursing career at St. Vincent's Hospital from 1949-1960. For the next 10 years, she worked for Dr. Ballinger and Dr. Hill in Lambertville. She also operated Raymond Manor Apartments at Glen Oaks, Hittler Bar (Covered Bridge Inn) from 1971-1976 and worked realty with Lammon Realty and Abacus Realty. From 1981-1991, Josephine worked for the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher and corrections officer.
Josephine enjoyed playing bridge, crocheting, scrapbooking, embossing and anything that involved her family. She served on the Nottawa Township Library board and the Nottawa Township planning commission.
Surviving are her children, John (Sherrie) Hittler of Ypsilanti, Jim (Kristine) Hittler of Hunnington, Ind., Judy (Tim) Graber of Three Rivers and Jeannie Flood of Sturgis; grandchildren Keith (Becky) Hittler, Tiffani Hittler, Brooke (Mike) Kauf, Tiffany (Eric) Phillips, Ashley (Brad) McCarty, Brandon (Amy) Kinsey, Jacob Hittler, Rebecca Raines, Sarah (Larry) Hu, Joshua (Emily) Hittler, Zachariah (Lindsey) Hittler, Jennifer (Brian) Burg, David (Hillary) Davis, Corey Graber and Tim Graber; and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Kathryn (Williams) Lasko; brothers Donald and Edwin Lasko; and a son, Joe Hittler.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Pastor David Peterson of Centreville Baptist Church will officiate. Private interment of ashes will occur in Prairie River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Josephine's honor to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or EB Research Partnership for epidermolysis bullosa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 10, 2019