Joshua David Batten, 31, of Mendon, Michigan completed his earthly journey on Friday, July 24, 2020 while vacationing with his family in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Josh's passing was unexpected and has left a hole in the hearts of the numerous people who were blessed to call Josh their loved one and dearest friend.
Josh was born on June 23, 1989 at the Three Rivers Area Hospital to Todd and Cindy (Sand) Batten. He was their first-born son and their lives were forever changed for the better from that day on.
Josh graduated from Mendon Community Schools with the Class of 2008. He attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College and became a licensed electrician and worked for Hi-Tech Electric in their commercial department. He was a member of the IBEW union. Josh loved fishing, kayaking, hunting, cooking for others, a great campfire, spending time at the dog park with Max and Maggie, and last but not least, "gaming" with Norah, his only niece that he loved spending time with. Of all the memories shared over the last few days, it was unanimously decided that Josh will be most remembered for his, smile, infectious laugh/giggle, and his enormous heart!
Josh is survived by his parents, Todd and Cindy Batten of Mendon; brother, Spencer (Becca) Batten of Holly, MI; his beloved Meagan (Sutkiewicz) of Macomb, MI, who he met while standing as the best man at his brother's wedding; niece, Norah Batten, who dearly loved her "Uncle Josh"; Grandma Duck (Phyllis Batten) of Mendon, MI; Grandma Donna (LaDonna Sand) of Centreville, MI; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and a special group of amazing friends.
Josh was preceded in death by Poppy (Jerry) Batten; Grandpa (Phil) Sand, and his four-legged companion, "Bandit".
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 pm Friday at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. A memorial service will be held outdoors 11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at En Gedi Resort, 30321 Covey Road, Leonidas, MI 49066. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair/blanket and umbrella for rain or sun. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com