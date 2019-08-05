|
Joyce E. Smith, age 80, of Burr Oak, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 23, 1939, in Coldwater, a daughter of the late Vincent H. and Agatha M. (Burns) Rasler.
Joyce had grown up in Coldwater, moved to Quincy and to Burr Oak, in 1965.
In June 1956, she married Earl M. Smith and the marriage ended in divorce in 1988.
Joyce had worked at Transogram for a short time, then worked at Sturgis Hospital for 33 years.
She was a member of Salvation Army for more than 15 years. She also was a Sunday school teacher, Girls Scout leader and professional clown. She enjoyed reading, writing, puzzles and gambling trips.
Surviving are two daughters Laurie Smith-Young of Sturgis and Theresa (James) Cates of Glendale, Ariz.; five grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister,Norma Jean Jones of Burlington; and her caregiver and roommate, John Spencer of Burr Oak.
She was preceded in death by her parents; several brothers and sisters; and her ex-husband.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives 10-1 a.m. Saturday at Salvation Army, 105 N. 4th St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Joyce E. Smith will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, immediately following visitation, at Salvation Army, with Captain Sharyn Tennyson officiating. Interment and graveside service will follow in Burr Oak Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Salvation Army or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Home, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 6, 2019