Joyce Ione Ringler age 92 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Tuesday evening September 8, 2020 at the Three Rivers Health Hospital in Three Rivers, Michigan.
She was born April 8, 1928 in Sturgis, Michigan daughter of the late Roy and Ione (Hess) Maystead.
Mrs. Ringler was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1945.
On March 23, 1947 she married John Robert Ringler at Joyce's parent's home in Sturgis. He preceded her in death October 15, 2010.
Joyce was a school bus driver for Sturgis Public Schools for many years and with John owned and operated Howe Auto Sales in Howe, Indiana where she served as the office manager.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, longtime active member of the Jay Stacy Band and also a member of the Coin Collectors Club in LaGrange, Indiana. Joyce had a true love and appreciation for the outdoors and always enjoyed feeding the animals and birds around her home.
She is survived by one son: John Robert (C.J.) Ringler, Jr. of Edmond, Oklahoma; three grandchildren: Jay Ringler of Dollar Bay, Joel Ringler of Kearsarge and Celia (Brett) Pate of Edmond, Oklahoma; five great grandchildren: Cameron, Nicklas, Cody, Paige and Valkyrie; one sister: Joan (Jack) Grim of Sturgis; one brother: John Maystead of Sturgis and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place, and for health and safety consideration burial will occur with immediate family only. Her thoughts are expressed in this verse: To Those I love and Those Who Love Me: When I am gone, release me, let me go; I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears, be happy that we had so many beautiful years. I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for love you each have shown, but it's time I travel on alone. So grieve awhile for me, if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for awhile that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on. So if you need me, call me and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me; I'll be near,
and if you listen with your heart, you'll hear all my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and say ---- "Welcome Home"
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Ringler's memory consider the Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
