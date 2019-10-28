|
|
Joyce L. Shinn, age 90, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 26, 2019, at Skaggs Assisted Living in Burr Oak.
She was born July 8, 1929, in Mishawaka, Ind., a daughter of the late Jack and Viola (Mazuer) McCaffery.
Joyce resided most of her life in Sturgis. On July 29, 1950, she married Billy O. Shinn at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. He preceded her in death July 9, 1996.
Joyce retired in 1989 from First National Bank in Sturgis following 19 years of dedicated employment. Before joining the bank, she had been employed for 16 years in the family-owned beauty shop.
She was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis, where she was a charter member of Our Lady of the Rosary and Alter Guild Society. Joyce also was a member of Sturgis Hospital Medical Scholarship Guild and for several years sang with Sweet Adelines.
She enjoyed vacations with Bill to Siesta Key, Fla., shopping, cooking and bargain-hunting. Joyce lovingly cared for her sister Rosemary her entire life.
Joyce is survived by a son, Patrick (Carleen) Shinn of Ludington; two daughters, Lisa (Larry) Engel of Traverse City and Amy (David) Sayers of Sturgis; seven grandchildren, Justin Mingus, Blakley Sullivan, Corey (Ashley) Shinn, McLaine (Andrew) Mast, Shelby (her fiancée Reed Isenhart) Jones, Mallory Shinn and William Shinn; five great-grandchildren, Reilly Sullivan, Maddilyn Sullivan, Cayson Alexander Shinn, Tyler Shinn and Rosie Mast; and special longtime family friends Ferman and Marlene Herschberger
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Charles Cole; a daughter: Julia Mingus; and a sister, Rosemary McCaffery.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A funeral Mass celebrating the life of Joyce L. Shinn will begin at noon Thursday at the church. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez will officiate. A luncheon will follow Mass and a graveside committal of the ashes will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Shinn's memory consider Southern Care Hospice, 4341 South Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49008; or , 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 29, 2019