Juan M. Aguilar, 67, of Orland, Ind., died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Ind. A viewing will be held 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the church.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
