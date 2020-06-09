Or Copy this URL to Share

Juan M. Aguilar, 67, of Orland, Ind., died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Ind. A viewing will be held 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the church.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.

