Judith Ann (Saums Hagadorn) Elliott, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at Skaggs Assisted Living in Burr Oak.
She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late Francis and Dorotha (Maystead) Saums.
Judy resided in Sturgis for more than 60 years, coming from Battle Creek.
She was first married to the father of her children, Fred Hagadorn, who preceded her in death. She married Michael Elliott in Las Vegas.
Judy was a registered nurse, retiring from Ross Laboratories following many years of dedicated employment as the company nurse. She also had worked several years at The Doctors Office in Sturgis.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and Sturgis Hospital Auxiliary. Judy enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and loved spending time at the family cottage on Big Fish Lake in Sturgis.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Elliott; two sons, Scot E. Hagadorn, M.D., of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Steven P. (Colleen) Hagadorn of Sturgis; five grandchildren, Camile Hagadorn, Bryant Hagadorn, Sydney Hagadorn, Lindsay Hagadorn and Nick Hagadorn; a sister, Jill Crawford of Battle Creek; and a nephew, Kevin Crawford of Battle Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Stacy Hagadorn.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, a celebration of the life of Judith Ann Elliott will be held at a later date, to be announced. Burial of the ashes will take place at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Elliott's memory consider Kindred Hospice, 1911 W Centre Ave., Suite 1, Portage, MI 49024.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.