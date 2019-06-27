Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Judith A. Nufer

Judith A. Nufer Obituary
Judith Ann (McElhenie) Nufer (Judi), age 70, of Kalamazoo, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at home.
A graveside service and burial of ashes, followed by a gathering celebrating Judi's life, is being planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Judith Nufer Memorial Fund US Bank, 100 Commerce St., Bryant AR 72022, account number 151803528133.
A full obituary is at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 28, 2019
