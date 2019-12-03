|
Judith Ann Schroeder age 68 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away late Monday evening December 2, 2019 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-3284 where funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. Saturday.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 4, 2019