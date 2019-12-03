Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Judith A Schroeder

Judith A Schroeder Obituary
Judith Ann Schroeder age 68 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away late Monday evening December 2, 2019 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-3284 where funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. Saturday.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
