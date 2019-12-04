|
Judith Ann Schroeder, age 68, of Sturgis, passed away late Monday evening, Dec. 2, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born March 3, 1951, in Detroit, a daughter of the late Norby and Rita (Strzalkowski) Ortmann.
Judy resided most of her life in Sturgis and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1969. Judy had a passion and love for learning. Following graduation from high school, she furthered her education at Glen Oak Community College and received a master's degree in family life education from Spring Arbor University and later a master's degree from Liberty University in Christian Ministries.
On Feb. 14, 1981, she married Steven Schroeder in Centreville.
Judy's working life began when she was still in high school at Sturgis Public Library. She had been employed as a teller at Citizens State Bank in Sturgis for a few years. For many years, she worked in administration at Sturgis Molded Products and from 1990-2006 was a co-owner of S&S Automotive in Sturgis. For 11 years, she owned and operated Little Angels Day Care in Sturgis, caring for each of her "day care kids" like they were her own. Her current job and one she truly loved was working at the Meijer gas station in Sturgis.
She was a board member of Child Care Resources from 2008 to 2014, having served as president for two of those years and attended West Mendon Community Church. Judy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and making blankets and afghans. She and Steve had an extensive collection of NASCAR memorabilia from all the different series and she had a large angel collection. She loved the Christmas season and decorating with her many Santas. She often times could be found watching Food Network or a Hallmark movie. Judy found true joy and appreciation in the simplest of things in life.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steven; a daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Fisher of Three Rivers; one son: Robert (Mindy) Stuart of Mendon; one step-daughter: Tonya (Chad) Darr of Northville; one step-son: Jeffery (Angie Kirby) Schroeder of Seattle, Washington; 13 grandchildren: Alivia, Blake, Sophia, Logan, Katie, Maddie, Max, Brendan, Alex, Nicholette, Dannette, Jarrett and Juliette; three great grandchildren, Greyson, Genyvieve and Bryson; a sister, Gerri Comden of Sturgis; two brothers,: Leonard (Beth) Ortmann and Jim Ortmann, both of Sturgis ;and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Libbi; and a brother-in-law, Charles Comden.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Judith Schroeder will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. Pastor Rob Wagler of West Mendon Community Church will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfunealhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 5, 2019